One in eight UK supermarkets offer electric car charging – report

One in eight UK supermarkets now offer electric vehicle (EV) charging despite Asda deactivating most of its devices, according to new research.

Analysis by the RAC and charger locator service Zapmap found that the number of supermarkets with EV chargers rose from 1,015 at the end of 2022 to 1,616 12 months later.

The latest figure equates to 13% of all 12,839 supermarkets, including those that do not have parking facilities.

Morrisons is the supermarket chain with the highest proportion of stores offering EV charging at 69%, followed by Lidl (30%).

Asda has charging facilities at just 2% of its stores as many of its devices were deactivated after its contract with infrastructure supplier bp pulse ended.

RAC EV spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Concerns about the lack of public charge points are one of the biggest reasons why drivers aren’t choosing to go electric when buying their next car, with six-in-10 telling us this.

“It’s very encouraging to see supermarkets doing their best to allay these fears by ramping up EV charging facilities across a greater proportion of their estates.

“The data also shows a surge of investment in the very fastest chargers. These rapid and ultra-rapid units are the closest drivers can get to filling up with fuel because they offer the fastest charging speeds.

“As the supermarkets currently dominate UK fuel sales, it makes sense for them to try to retain as much of that market as they can by catering to the needs of all EV drivers looking to recharge as quickly as possible.”

Zapmap co-founder Melanie Shufflebotham said: “With around 3,000 charge points now in place at supermarkets across the UK, it’s really positive to see this sustained growth at such popular charging locations for EV drivers.

“Not only did the total number of supermarkets offering EV charge points rise by almost 60% last year, but we also saw significant growth in the number of those all-important rapid and ultra-rapid chargers.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “Our operating agreement with bp pulse came to an end in October last year.

“These EV charging points remain on site with clear signage to indicate to customers that the equipment is currently not in use, whilst we review our options.”