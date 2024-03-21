What the papers say – March 21

The shape of the economy takes centre stage on the front of several newspapers on Thursday after a fall in inflation.

The Financial Times and the i say the fall to 3.4% means a cut in interest rate remains on the cards for the summer.

The impact of the fall on homeowners occupies the front pages of The Independent and the Daily Mail, which says the economy is finally turning a corner.

The Daily Express also turns its attention to financial matters as it says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will commit to the pension triple lock which will remain in the Conservative manifesto ahead of the next general election.

Mr Sunak suffered a fresh blow as the House of Lords dealt a string of defeats on the Government’s Rwanda Bill, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph turns its focus to Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride after he said there is a danger that a “more open approach to mental health … has gone too far.”

“Fentanyl phantom” Luke D’Wit features on the front page of the Metro after he was found guilty of poisoning a couple to steal their business.

The husband of former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear tells the Daily Mirror of his heartbreak as she “is slowly fading away” due to dementia.

The Sun leads with a picture of what it says is Street star Tina O’Brien.

And the Daily Star says the Shropshire Hills could be set for a gold rush after a detectorist discovered a nugget.