Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething unveils new cabinet

The new First Minister of Wales has promoted his leadership rival as he carried out a reshuffle of the Welsh Government.

Vaughan Gething has appointed education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles – whom he beat in the race to succeed Mark Drakeford – to his old economy portfolio and adds the energy brief.

He also retains responsibility for the Welsh language.

Key election allies Ken Skates and Jane Bryant, who chaired Mr Gething’s leadership campaign, get jobs as Cabinet Secretary for Transport and north Wales, and minister for mental health and early years, respectively.

Eluned Morgan, who has held the health portfolio since 2021, remains in post – a department that is seen as the hardest in the Welsh Government.

Ex-deputy mental health minister Lynne Neagle succeeds Mr Miles at education and Huw Irranca-Davies joins the Cabinet as Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary.

Lesley Griffiths, who was embroiled in a row over farm subsidy changes, moves from rural affairs to become Culture and Social Justice Secretary.

Julie James, previously climate change minister, takes over the local government and housing brief.

Rebecca Evans loses her role overseeing local government but keeps the finance portfolio as Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office Secretary.

Mr Gething said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart.

“In particular, I am pleased to appoint a minister for mental health and early years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

“While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.”

Among those leaving government are Mr Drakeford, deputy transport minister Lee Water, who announced earlier he would step down at the reshuffle, and deputy health minister Julie Morgan.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, described the appointments as a “continuity cabinet” that will give Wales “more of the same”.

“Welsh Conservatives offered Vaughan Gething the votes to scrap 20mph, 36 more politicians and sustainable farming schemes,” he said.

“These appointments show he’s putting Labour’s extreme ideology before the people’s priorities.”

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “I wish every minister and deputy well as they take office and set about addressing significant challenges across all portfolios.

“The scourge of child poverty, growing waiting lists, falling educational standards and a faltering economy demand fresh thinking and fast action.

“Today must also be a turning point in the Government’s approach to scrutiny.

“Ministers who are willing to open themselves up to critical challenge and the ideas of others will ensure better government for the people of Wales.”

The full cabinet and list of ministers are:

– First Minister Vaughan Gething MS

– Counsel General-designate Mick Antoniw MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Welsh Language Jeremy Miles MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care Eluned Morgan MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Cabinet Office Rebecca Evans MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning Julie James MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle MS

– Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice Lesley Griffiths

– Chief Whip & Trefnydd Jane Hutt MS

– Minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn MS

– Minister for mental health & early years Jayne Bryant MS

– Minister for social care Dawn Bowden MS