UK Government borrows higher-than-expected £8.4bn in February

UK Government borrowing was higher than expected in February as debt remains at historical highs, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing hit £8.4 billion last month, amid higher benefits payments such as cost-of-living support.

It was above the forecasts of economists, who had predicted net borrowing of £6 billion for the month.

However, it was still £3.4 billion lower than the same month a year earlier.

Senior ONS statistician Jessica Barnaby said: “This was the fourth consecutive month in which borrowing was lower than in the same month a year ago, with growth in tax receipts exceeding growth in spending.

“Across the financial year to date, borrowing was the lowest it has been for four years.

“Relative to the size of our economy, debt remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s.”