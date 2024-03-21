Three teenagers detained after killing dog walker in park attack

Three teenagers who attacked and killed a dog walker in a park, including a 15-year-old girl who filmed the assault, have been given custodial sentences ranging from nine months to one year.

Mr Justice Choudhury KC said the girl, now aged 16, and two boys, aged 16 and 15, had “mocked” John Hackett as he struggled to breathe after being punched, kicked and held in a headlock.

Warwick Crown Court was told the defendants subjected Mr Hackett to verbal abuse and bullying in the weeks before he suffered several broken ribs and a split to one of his kidneys in Nuneaton’s Snow Hill Recreation Ground on April 26 last year.

All three teens pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the manslaughter of the 36-year-old, who died at his home the next day after leaving hospital shortly before he was due to be treated.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to a charge of murder.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Mr Justice Choudhury told the teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, they had carried out a “grave attack” which resulted in death, albeit one which could have been avoided had medical treatment been obtained.

John Hackett was previously bullied by the group (family handout/Warwickshire Police/PA)

The girl could be seen smiling in the video of the 36-second attack, the judge said.

He said of the video footage, some of which was shared on social media: “You (the 15-year-old boy) put him in a headlock.

“At this point he can be heard gasping for breath. He was clearly begging to be left alone.

“The attack lasted just 36 seconds but it must have seemed like an eternity to your victim.”

The video footage, which was played to the court, showed Mr Hackett’s body being lifted from the ground by the force of the first kick, inflicted by one of the boys.

Mr Hackett’s mother, Christine Smith, sobbed in court as the video and other recordings of the previous harassment and the fatal attack were shown.

The male defendants were both sentenced to a two-year detention and training order, with a one-year custodial element followed by a year of supervision in the community.

The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to an 18-month detention and training order, comprising nine months in custody and a nine-month period of supervision.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: “The level of violence shown by these offenders was truly shocking and Mr Hackett must have been terrified throughout.

“Our thoughts are with his family who have understandably been left devastated by his death.

“This incident should serve as a warning to people; violence has consequences, and sometimes those consequences can be tragic.

“These three young people may not have intended to kill Mr Hackett but that is ultimately what happened, and like Mr Hackett’s family, they will live with the consequences of their actions for the rest of their lives.”

Mr Hackett and a member of the public called the police. Officers attended and spoke to the three attackers, who all claimed they were acting in self-defence.

The court was told officers went to Mr Hackett’s house, where they found him in considerable distress and took him to hospital.

Two hours later he discharged himself from hospital and went home, but he collapsed the following morning and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Mr O’Keefe continued: “This was a truly tragic case that has impacted so many lives and shocked the local community.

“No outcome can ever change what has happened, but I hope Mr Hackett’s family can now start to rebuild their lives after such a terrible ordeal.”

In a statement, Mr Hackett’s family said: “We are devastated by John’s passing. We have lost a much-loved son, brother, nephew and cousin, taken from us because of a mindless act of violence.

“John was bullied and tormented for weeks leading to his tragic death. There isn’t a day goes by without us thinking of John and what he went through.

“We will never be able to forgive those involved. All we can hope for is that they spend their time in custody with remorse and regret and that one day they realise the extent of their actions.”