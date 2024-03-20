What the papers say – March 20

The ongoing coverage of the Princess of Wales continues alongside a range of stories on the front of the nation’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and The Times say unauthorised staff were caught trying to access Kate’s medical records at the London Clinic.

The Daily Express runs with words from the Prince of Wales who is focused on “driving forwards” amid the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate.

And The Sun and the Daily Star report on Kate’s shopping trip.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said Britain’s diversity drive has been “counterproductive”, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Independent looks inside Gaza City’s Kamal Adwan hospital where reporters spoke to doctors and nurses as the UN warns the region faces famine.

The Metro leads with a story on the first person in Britain to be convicted of cyberflashing.

The Financial Times concentrates on shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’s pledge that a Labour government would aim to borrow money only to invest it.

Ms Reeves outlined her “economic vision” in a speech to business leaders in London on Tuesday, with the i relaying her main talking points.

And The Guardian says social media is to blame for a survey that found young people aged 15-24 are less happy than older generations.