Top private hospital at centre of row over Kate’s medical records

The eyes of the world are once again on the top private hospital in London known for treating royalty, politicians and actors.

But this time the clinic will not welcome the attention after it was claimed that staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.

Kate, 42, received abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January.

Police officers outside the London Clinic when Kate was recovering from an abdominal procedure (PA)

The King, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, was also treated at the centre for an enlarged prostate.

With such a high-profile roster of patients, discretion will be a top priority for the clinic.

So the claim that at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes will come as a blow to hospital bosses.

The London Clinic was officially opened by the then-Duke and Duchess of York in 1932.

The King waved to well wishers after leaving the London Clinic earlier this year (PA)

Past patients include the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, the late Queen’s younger sister Princess Margaret and former US president John F Kennedy.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor was also treated at the clinic after falling on a film set in the 1960s.

According to its website, the hospital was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place”.

The facility said it could treat 155 conditions, with hundreds of treatments, tests and scans available.

Outside The London Clinic (PA)

It also operated as a charity, reinvesting in research, education and innovation.

Since the 1980s, a number of facilities at the site have been officially launched by members of the royal family.

The King, as the then-Prince of Wales, opened the physiotherapy department in 1989, while Princess Margaret launched the MRI unit in 1991 and the late Queen unveiled a new cancer unit in 2010.

The latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), carried out in June 2021, rated the London Clinic as “good” overall.

According to the health watchdog, the hospital has about 23,000 inpatients a year, with a further 110,000 outpatients.

It is registered to provide surgery as well as diagnostics and screening, treatment of disease, disorder or injury, management of supply of blood and blood-derived products.

The building at 20 Devonshire Place has seven main operating theatres and three additional theatres, as well as six specialty wards for surgeries in urology, gynaecology, thoracic surgery, orthopaedics and spinal procedures.