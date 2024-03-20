Queen jokes grandson Louis is ‘quite a handful’ during Isle of Man visit

The Queen joked her grandson Louis was “quite a handful” as she met crowds of well-wishers on a visit to the Isle of Man.

Camilla made the comment about Prince Louis, the youngest child of William and Catherine, as she greeted people outside Douglas Borough Council on Wednesday after officially conferring city status on Douglas.

Meeting a baby in the crowd with the same name, the Queen said: “I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful”.

Queen Camilla (right) meets Diana Parkes CBE who founded Joanna Simpson Foundation, during a visit to Government House, in Onchan, Isle of Man (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Queen made a flying visit to the Isle on behalf of her husband King Charles, saying he was “so sorry” he could not be there himself to celebrate the “extremely special occasion”.

She thanked residents for their “warm welcome” before reading out a speech prepared by The King which acknowledged the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It read: “The granting of your city status is particularly special to me, as your Letters Patent are the only ones in existence that hold both my signature and that of my late mother.

Queen Camilla unveils a commemorative plaque outside of Douglas Borough Council after conferring city status on the Borough of Douglas (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, as you mark your well-deserved status as one of the newest cities in the British Isles, and the only one of the Crown Dependencies, I would like to offer on behalf of my wife and myself, my heartfelt congratulations and my very best wishes for the future.”

Crowds gathered to meet the Queen after she unveiled a City Hall plaque, handing her bouquets of flowers and shaking hands.

After leaving the borough council, the Queen took an eight-minute drive to Government House in Onchan, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor and his family, where she met with community groups including the RNLI, which was formed on the Isle of Man 200 years ago.