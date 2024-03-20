King’s medical records not accessed in alleged Kate data breach at London Clinic

The King’s personal data was not compromised during the alleged data breach at the London Clinic, it is understood.

According to The Mirror, up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records after Kate was discharged from hospital on January 29.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, was also treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate during the same month.

The PA news agency understands that Charles’s medical records were not accessed in the alleged breach.

Attempts were made to access the Princess of Wales’s records, it is reported (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

On Wednesday, the London Clinic vowed that “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken” over any breach.

In a statement, chief executive of the London Clinic Al Russell said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.