Mark Drakeford faces his last First Minister’s Questions

The outgoing First Minister of Wales has faced questions in the Senedd for the final time ahead of handing his resignation to the King.

Mark Drakeford, who will deliver his resignation speech later today, faced his last First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in the Welsh Parliament.

At the end of his answers, Mr Drakeford was “banged out” by members from across the chamber.

Mr Drakeford announced his intention to stand down late last year (Yui Mok/PA)

The outgoing First Minister has been in post since 2018, when he took over from Carwyn Jones.

Mr Drakeford announced his intention to stand down late last year.

He dealt with personal tragedy last year, when his wife of 46 years, Clare, died suddenly aged 71.

He told Channel 5 News that was “entirely unprepared for the ferocity of grief”.

At FMQs on Tuesday, he was quizzed on a range of topics, many of which were more positive than the fiery exchanges that can be a feature of FMQs, with questions on his legacy and Wales’ place in the world.

However, he was also grilled on the closure of the coke ovens at the Tata Steel Plant in Port Talbot; Covid; and whether he thought Vaughan Gething, his successor, should give back a controversial donation he received during the leadership campaign.

Vaughan Gething at Cardiff University after being elected as the next Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, asked if the Welsh Government would contribute financially to supporting retraining workers at Tata Steel, following the “troubling bit of news” on Monday that the coke ovens at the plant will stop operating over stability fears.

Mr Drakeford said the news from Port Talbot was “very serious” and difficult for people who are already facing a “challenging future” but that safety had to “take precedence”.

He said he had signed off on proposals for new opportunities for retraining people working at the plant.

“The Welsh Government will be there, there will be money behind the plans that we have and we will be bringing those plans forward,” he said.

Mr RT Davies also questioned if the country was better prepared today for a future pandemic, with Mr Drakeford saying he thought they were, but it depended on what threat they faced.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives talked about the pair’s “interesting exchanges, some colourful exchanges and some passionate exchanges” during FMQs and asked what advice he would give to Mr Gething.

Mr Drakeford said his advice for his successor was to be ready for any question, saying he treated it like ‘preparing for finals’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Drakeford said: “I absolutely have never ever doubted the commitment that the leader of the opposition brings to the difficult job he has to do, or the motivation for the questions that he asks me.”

Mr Drakeford said his advice for his successor was to be ready for any question, saying he treated it like “preparing for finals”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, questioned Mr Drakeford’s recent comments about it being “Labour alone” that has a special bond with the people of Wales, and that it could sound like the party is taking voters for granted.

Mr Drakeford insisted the party “never take a single vote for granted” and pointed out Labour has always worked with other parties, which he called “mature progressive politics”.

Mr ap Iorwerth also asked what advice he would give Mr Gething following the incoming First Minister accepting a £200,000 campaign donation from a company run by a man convicted of environmental offences.

The Plaid leader criticised Mr Gething for accusing journalists of not being serious when they “question the propriety of donations to his leadership campaign”.

He added: “I think I’m safe in saying that several members of his own backbenchers think that money should be paid back; it’s about putting your hands up to the stakes, as I say, and earning that trust.

“I ask the First Minister again today: does he think that money should be paid back?”

Mr Drakeford described Mr Gething as a “careful and considered person” and said he looked forward to supporting him from the backbenches.