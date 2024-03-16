Fatal crash in Chapelton after man loses control of vehicle, police say

A man has died following a road crash after losing control and hitting a tree.

The 44-year-old driving a Ford Puma was involved in the collision on the A726 near Millwell Road in Chapelton, South Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5.40pm on Friday, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2650 of March 15.”