Victoria Coren Mitchell accuses Ovo of ‘wrongly’ taking money from her account

Victoria Coren Mitchell has accused Ovo Energy of “wrongly” taking thousands from her bank account and suggested she will take legal action against the supplier.

The writer and TV presenter described “reaching the end of the road” with the major energy supplier, calling it the “most terrible service provider” she had encountered.

In a post on X, she claimed the supplier had taken “thousands of pounds” from her bank account that “they were not owed”, and that it had “driven her to despair”.

She wrote: “Nothing but legal action will do for them now.”

In a poll of more than 30,000 users on the social media site, she then asked whether rival Octopus Energy offered a better service.

In response to her post on X, Ovo Energy said: “We’re sorry about your recent experience with us. One of our senior complaint handlers has reached out via email to address this situation for you as a matter of urgency. We hope we can fully resolve this for you quickly.”

Ovo Energy was founded in 2009 and has since grown to supply more than 4.5 million homes across England, Scotland and Wales.

It is among the big six energy companies in the UK.

In August last year, Ofgem ordered Ovo to improve its customer service following “serious concerns” about its unresolved complaints and waiting times.

The regulator opened compliance proceedings with Ovo after the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice Scotland contacted the regulator regarding the supplier’s handling and resolution of complaints.

Ofgem said it had set Ovo “clear expectations and improvement targets” to address all outstanding complaints and reduce the time it takes for issues to be resolved.

In December, Turner Prize-winning artist Sir Grayson Perry took to X to criticise EDF, saying the energy firm tried to raise his monthly electricity bill from £300 to £39,000.

Other customers, including journalist Jon Sopel, reacted with similar stories.

EDF said “unusual” direct debit changes could occur when incorrect meter readings were recorded on its system.

An Ovo spokesperson said: “We’re always striving to provide the best possible experience for all our customers. Our teams work extremely hard to provide help and support, and will continue to review lessons learned.”