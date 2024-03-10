Yousaf to make case for Scottish economy while criticising UK budget

First Minister Humza Yousaf will argue Scotland has been “badly let down” by the UK Government’s budget as he makes the case for a stronger economic future.

Mr Yousaf is set to travel to London this week to highlight how the Scottish Government aims to make the most of the country’s potential through “economic dynamism”.

In his speech at the London School of Economics, the First Minister will argue additional support “is desperately needed” to help struggling families.

Mr Yousaf will outline Scotland’s economic potential compared to similar European countries, while highlighting the plan to focus on attracting investment, enterprise and determination.

But he will also set out the consequences of the Spring Budget and the continuing impact of Brexit on the economy.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s speech, the First Minister said: “The Scottish Government’s view is that this was a Budget that sacrificed public services, like our NHS, in favour of unsustainable tax cuts.

“When more support is desperately needed for public services and struggling households are curing out for greater cost-of-living support, Scotland has been badly let down by the UK Government.

“This week I will make the case for a better future for Scotland but also re-emphasise the positive impact that an independent and more economically stable Scotland could have on the wider UK.

“That, after all, is surely what politics and political leadership is all about, building a better future for the people we serve.”

The speech, expected to be broadcast live on the London School of Economics’ YouTube page, will begin around 2:30pm on Tuesday March 12.

Mr Yousaf’s address will be entitled “Business prosperity through social solidarity and economic dynamism”.