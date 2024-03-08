Express & Star
In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day

International Womenâs Day

People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.

The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.

International Women’s Day
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA)
International Women’s Day
Campaigners for Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign (Waspis) gather at the statue of political activist Mary Barbour (Andrew Milligan/PA)
International Women’s Day
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins Lioness Fara Williams and students in the FA’s ‘Let Girls Play’ initiative (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
International Women’s Day
First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow to mark International Women’s Day (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Japan International Women’s Day
Participants march to mark the International Women’s Day in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Pakistan International Women’s Day
Women supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistan International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day in Lahore (KM Chaudary)
CORRECTION Cambodia International Women’s Day
Cambodians attend a running event called ‘Women of Victory’ to mark the International Women’s Day at at a public park in Phnom Penh (Heng Sinith/AP)
South Korea International Woman’s Day
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally marking International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
South Korea International Woman’s Day
International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Philippines International Women’s Day
An activist removes her bra to symbolise their breaking free from restrictions imposed on them as they join an International Women’s Day protest in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
Pakistan International Women’s Day
(KM Chaudary/AP)
Israel Palestinians International Woman’s Day
A group of women stand along the beach, commemorating International Women’s Day by calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Oded Balilty/AP)
