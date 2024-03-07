Tory MP calls for integration policy to encourage migrants to ’embrace British values’

A Conservative MP has called for a coherent UK integration policy, with immigrants “encouraged to learn English, become part of UK communities, and embrace British values”.

Andrew Rosindell told MPs that “immigration is only successful when integration is successful”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the Home Office is looking at whether “a more robust and more proactive stance towards citizenship” is needed.

Speaking during Commons business questions, the Romford MP said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s remarks outside number 10 Downing Street last week when he said that it’s not enough to live side by side, we must live together united by a shared commitment to this country.

“He’s right, immigration is only successful when integration is successful. So, in light of that, will the Leader of the House agree to a debate, on the floor of the House, concerning a new proactive integration strategy?

“Ensuring that those who come to Britain are encouraged to learn English, become part of UK communities, and embrace British values. Does she agree that we need a coherent UK integration policy?”

Ms Mordaunt said the Home Office has done work in this area, adding: “There have been previous initiatives by other departments such as the Department for Levelling Up in terms of providing language classes and so forth.

“I think also the Home Office have been focused on those that have leave to remain here and choose to make their home here, but are not citizens of this country.

“And looking at actually whether we need a more robust and more proactive stance towards citizenship and all the things that it brings, and all the things that it means to us.”