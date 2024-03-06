Scotland’s block grant to be ‘lowest since devolution’, SNP MP claims

An SNP MP has accused the UK Government of leaving Scotland short-changed after analysis revealed the block grant will be the lowest since devolution.

Pete Wishart, the party’s longest-serving MP, has said the Scottish Government’s funding from Westminster would exacerbate the cost crisis facing households.

His comments come ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget on Wednesday.

Analysis from the House of Commons Library suggests that Scotland’s block grant will consist of just 3.5% of UK Government spending in 2023/24 and 2024/25, according to the Autumn Statement plans.

SNP MP Pete Wishart criticised the plans (PA)

The research suggests it will be the first time the figure has dropped so low since the devolution settlement began.

The previous low of 3.6% was issued in 2014/15 and for three consecutive years from 2016/17.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the Chancellor to boost NHS spending by £15 billion to create an additional £1.2 billion for Scottish health spending through Barnett consequentials.

Mr Wishart said: “Scotland is routinely treated with contempt by Westminster, and here we have even more proof that we are being short-changed and side-lined.

“Scotland’s economy has taken a sharp hit from a combination of Westminster’s Brexit and Tory economic mismanagement – neither of which we voted for.

“To make significant cuts to the block grant after already imposing economic chaos on Scotland shows the UK Government couldn’t care less about businesses and households here.

“Tory cuts are already causing hardship for people in Scotland – to the point the SNP Scottish Government has had to step in and spend billions to limit the damage being done to households. This cut to our block grant will make things worse.

“This isn’t a one-off, it’s part of a pattern – Westminster has repeatedly undermined Scotland and our government through economic mismanagement, austerity cuts, imposing Brexit or attempting power grabs.

“It’s clear that Westminster cannot be trusted to serve Scotland’s needs.

“And with Labour signed up to the same Tory policies that are harming Scotland and our economy, it’s obvious there’s no true alternative. Only a vote for the SNP at the next election will ensure we have MPs who will stand up for Scotland, our values and our right to choose our future.”

The UK Government said Scotland receives about 25% more funding per person than equivalent spending in other parts of the UK.

A Treasury spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is currently receiving a record £41 billion per year funding settlement from the UK Government – the largest in the history of devolution and one that was further topped up by decisions taken at autumn statement.

“Health is the Scottish Government’s devolved responsibility – one it is well-funded to meet and deliver on for the people of Scotland.”