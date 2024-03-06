Hunt urges voters to back his plan as he prepares to unveil pre-election tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt insisted his plan to get the economy on the path to “healthy growth” and “bringing down taxes” was working as he prepared for a Budget aimed at saving the Conservatives’ election hopes.

The Chancellor briefed the Cabinet on the contents of the statement, which is expected to include a 2p cut to national insurance to ease the tax burden on workers.

In a promotional video released by the Treasury, Mr Hunt pleaded with the UK to back him and not “throw away” the work done to repair the economy.

The economy slipped into a technical recession at the end of 2023 and the Tories are around 20 points behind in the polls, meaning Mr Hunt is under pressure to revive both growth and the Conservatives’ election prospects.

Pleading with the public to back his plan, he said: “We’ve worked so hard to get through the really challenging period that we’ve come through. Don’t throw it away.

“We can see now the economy is set for healthy growth. We’re putting more money into our public services and we’re bringing down taxes. Stick to the plan.”

The Chancellor, who has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden, will use his Commons speech to promise “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth”.

He looks likely to announce a cut in national insurance by a further two percentage points on Wednesday, matching a cut in the autumn statement.

The change could save the average worker £450 a year, adding up to £900 when combined with last year’s move.

Mr Hunt was widely reported to have defied calls from some in Downing Street and many Conservative MPs to reduce income tax, which is more expensive as it also covers pensioners, but better understood by many voters.

They were concerned another national insurance reduction would not be enough to boost Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party’s dire poll ratings, after the last one failed to move the dial.

Mr Hunt was said to have taken the decision after the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded the amount of headroom available for delivering tax cuts or spending commitments, within the Chancellor’s self-imposed rule of having debt falling as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

An income tax cut, previously promised by Mr Sunak, could reportedly still feature in a fiscal event later this year or in the Conservative election manifesto.

Two former home secretaries criticised the move, with Suella Braverman saying “my preference would be 2p off the basic rate of income tax” and Dame Priti Patel calling for the unfreezing of income tax thresholds.

Mr Hunt will tell MPs: “Because of the progress we’ve made because we are delivering on the Prime Minister’s economic priorities we can now help families with permanent cuts in taxation.

“We do this not just to give help where it is needed in challenging times. But because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity and more prosperity.”

He will say growth “cannot come from unlimited migration”, but “can only come by building a high-wage, high-skill economy”.

With polls suggesting Labour is on track to win the general election, Mr Hunt will use his Budget to set electoral dividing lines with Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

He will claim Labour would take the country backwards, saying: “Instead of going back to square one, our plans mean more investment, more jobs, more productive public services and lower taxes, sticking to our plan in a Budget for long-term growth.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves prepare ahead of Wednesday’s spring Budget (Aaron Chown/PA)

But shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour is “now the party of economic responsibility” as she accused the Tories of overseeing “14 years of economic failure”.

She said: “The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down.

“Taxes are rising, prices are still going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession. Nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade.”

Labour also said any reductions would be cancelled out by the Government’s continued freeze on tax thresholds, meaning more people are dragged into a higher band as their pay increases.

Experts said that a 2p reduction in national insurance contributions would not by itself be enough to stop the tax burden reaching record levels by the end of this decade.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the measure would not prevent taxes rising to about 37% of GDP by 2028-29.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said the biggest net beneficiaries of the national insurance cut, combined with threshold freezes, are those earning £50,000, while those earning £19,000 or less will actually be worse off.

Mr Hunt has said he will not pay for tax cuts with borrowing, meaning a combination of spending cuts and tax rises elsewhere will be necessary.

Tax rises could include a levy on vapes, a tax raid on owners of short-term holiday lets, and the scaling back of non-dom tax relief – a policy previously advocated by Labour and opposed by ministers.

A possible extension of the energy windfall tax faced fierce opposition from Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, the Telegraph reported.

Mr Hunt could shave more off his post-election public spending plans to fund giveaways, reducing overall departmental spending – currently pencilled in to rise by 1% per year in real terms after 2025 – to 0.7%.

Experts have warned of a possibly implausible spending squeeze after the election that could harm strained public services.

In a sign he could go down that path, Mr Hunt defended austerity, saying it was only because the Government “reduced the deficit” that it could “generously” help people during the pandemic.