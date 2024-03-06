GP hub plans shelved following backlash

Plans to create GP hubs in an area of London have been shelved after a backlash from campaigners who had raised concerns about patient safety and continuity of care.

North West London Integrated Care System (ICS) was set to roll out its same-day access hub policy in April.

The proposals would have impacted more than two million people, with non-complex cases triaged at hubs – which would have been psychical sites, or delivered virtually – and referred to the most appropriate service.

This could include a GP appointment with a patient’s own doctor, but if none were available they may have been forced to travel to another practice.

The proposals would have impacted more than two million people (PA)

North West London ICS has now shelved the plans amid a backlash.

A letter from NHS North West London, seen by the PA news agency and sent to GP practices in the area, said same-day access hubs “will not form part of the single offer for enhanced services for 2024/25”.

A statement added: “NHS North West London remains committed to improving access to primary care.

“This is the number one issue residents consistently raise with us, as do practices concerned about the growing pressures they are under.

“Having listened to feedback from our patient groups, GPs and PCNs (primary care networks), we recognise that our proposals to increase access have been misinterpreted. It is for this reason that we have decided to allow more time to work with PCNs, GPs and patients to clarify our plans.”

The campaign group Hammersmith & Fulham Save Our NHS (Hafson) had raised concerns about the impact of the hubs on GP workload, patient safety and continuity of care.

Hafson member Jim Grealy, 77, claimed “no evidence” had been published regarding the effectiveness of the hubs, despite 10 practices being involved in a pilot scheme.

Fellow member Merril Hammer, 78, raised concerns about “care co-ordinators actually making the decision of who the patient should be referred to”, adding that it would be “impossible” for a single GP to supervise this.

Hafson told PA the group “welcomes” news that the hubs will not be rolled out next month, but said patients were only aware of them due to the work of campaigners and media reports.

The group’s statement added that the ICS has provided “no clarification on core issues such as continuity of care and patients’ safety”.

“Patients and GPs need to know whether the ‘hub’ proposal, where initial triage was to be carried through not by a GP but by a less qualified member of staff, has been withdrawn,” Hafson said.

“This is a fundamental question of patient safety. As GPs have told us, triage is a highly skilled activity.”

The group called for “transparency and openness” and urged that GPs “be at the centre of any redesign” of primary care in north-west London.