What the papers say – March 5

A drop in the polls for the Tories and Wednesday’s Budget feature among a variety of stories on the front of the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror leads with a “humiliation” for the Prime Minister as the Tories fell to their lowest ever polls rating.

Doctors have issued a warning as the NHS could face the biggest budget cut in 50 years, The Guardian reports.

The i splashes with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak as they “wrestle” over crunch points of Wednesday’s Budget.

The Times says plans for a new definition of extremism have raised concerns in the cabinet.

The Daily Express relays words from former home secretary Priti Patel who said France must do more to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

The Independent reports that the House of Lords voted for a second time to amend the Government’s Rwanda bill.

The Daily Mail says the Church of England will ask families and investors to help it build a sum of money to address the “enduring harms of enslavement”.

The Daily Telegraph says the German military leaks that put British troops at risk could be the “tip of the iceberg”.

The Metro reports on the deaths of 55 children which have been linked to inadequate conditions in temporary accommodation.

Apple has been hit with a 1.8 billion euro fine after breaching EU laws, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says there were gigantic footprints found in woods in Torquay, with a science teacher suggesting it could be bigfoot.