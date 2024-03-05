Post Office to hand over document on Nick Read allegations to MPs

The Post Office will hand over a document detailing allegations made against chief executive Nick Read to MPs, a board director has said.

Ben Tidswell, a senior independent director on the Post Office Board, confirmed to the Business and Trade Committee that an external barrister-led investigation into Mr Read’s conduct was under way.

Mr Tidswell said an 80-page document referenced by former chairman Henry Staunton at the committee last week could actually be a 12-page document which includes some allegations against Mr Read, as well as others.

The board director said the 80-page document referred to by Mr Staunton was “relating to a separate investigation into another individual”.

Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton addressed MPs last week (Lucy North/PA)

The Post Office initially said it was unable to disclose the document to MPs because it would “undermine” the investigation – but reversed the decision having received “strong commitments on protecting data and the individuals referenced in the documents” from the committee.

In a letter on Tuesday, Mr Tidswell said his understanding was that the committee recognised “the very serious public interest in, and importance of, protecting whistleblowing/Speak Up processes (both generally and in relation to the Post Office) will weigh heavily against disclosure when balanced with the wider public interest.”

Mr Byrne had told the board director it was “highly unlikely” the document would be published and if it was, it would “almost certainly be subject to comprehensive redaction to safeguard individuals and data”.

Mr Tidswell said the Post Office would expect to be in a position to disclose the documents by 9am on Wednesday.

Mr Staunton previously told the committee that a document was compiled by the company’s HR director after they “fell out” with Mr Read.

The Post Office director said the chief executive was going to resign because he was “unhappy with his pay”.

Mr Tidswell said the investigation process was due to conclude by the end of March or early April.

In his initial letter to Mr Byrne dated February 29, the board director said: “It appeared as though Mr Staunton, when he gave evidence on Tuesday, was holding up the terms of reference for a Speak Up process.

“However, we think he may actually have been referring to a 12-page Speak Up document which raises a number of allegations, some of which I believe relate to Mr Read, but a number of which do not.

“In accordance with Post Office’s Speak Up process on whistleblowing, these allegations are being investigated by an external barrister.

“This investigation is still ongoing and Mr Read and others within Post Office are fully co-operating with this investigation.

“At present, it is anticipated that the investigation will be concluded by the end of March/early April.”

In Tuesday’s letter, Mr Tidswell added: “We greatly value your commitment to safeguarding data and individuals referred to in an external whistleblowing investigation, and your belief that it would be highly unlikely that the committee would resolve to publish the documents that you have requested unless there was a public interest in doing so and, even then, only with proper redactions to protect the rights and interests of those individuals.

“My understanding is that you recognise that the very serious public interest in, and importance of, protecting whistleblowing/Speak Up processes (both generally and in relation to the Post Office) will weigh heavily against disclosure when balanced with the wider public interest.”

Mr Tidswell said the Post Office would be willing to provide a summary of the findings to the committee once the investigation has concluded.

The Horizon IT scandal saw more than 700 subpostmasters prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.