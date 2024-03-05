In pictures: David Beckham poses among stars of The Gentlemen at London premiere

David Beckham has joined the cast of The Gentlemen at its premiere in London.

The former England footballer, 48, was pictured with creator, director and friend Guy Ritchie, alongside British stars Max Beesley and Ray Winstone at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix TV series.

Stars of the series including Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Giancarlo Esposito were also pictured arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event on Tuesday, alongside Hollywood actors including Jason Statham.

David Beckham attended the premiere of the Netflix series The Gentlemen (Aaron Chown/PA)

Guy Ritchie and David Beckham (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kaya Scodelario (Aaron Chown/PA)

Joely Richardson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Guy Ritchie (Aaron Chown/PA)

Daniel Ings (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pearce Quigley (Aaron Chown/PA)