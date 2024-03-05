Channel crossings: Busiest day of the year so far sees 401 migrants arrive in UK

More than 400 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday on the busiest day of the year so far for Channel crossings.

Home Office figures show 401 people made the journey in seven boats. This is the highest number recorded in a single day for 2024 to date and suggests an average of around 41 people per boat.

It comes after 327 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday in eight boats, meaning 728 people were recorded arriving within 48 hours.

More than 700 migrants arrived in the UK within 48 hours after crossing the Channel on Sunday and Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The latest crossings take the provisional total number of UK arrivals so far this year to 2,983.

The second highest daily total recorded to date in 2024 was 358 migrants arriving on January 17 in eight boats.

The figures suggest more than 40,000 migrants have arrived in the UK since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022, with over 72,000 arrivals recorded since the Rwanda deal was signed six months earlier.