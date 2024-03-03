Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor Mark Dodson dies aged 64

Voice actor Mark Dodson has died aged 64, his agent has said.

Dodson was known for playing various alien roles across the Star Wars universe.

He first voiced Salacious Crumb, a comedic monkey-like creature who works for his gangster leader Jabba the Hutt (Kevin Michael Richardson), in 1983 film Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

Dodson also appeared in various roles in 2015 film Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and 1985 spin-off movie Ewoks: The Battle For Endor.

In 1984, he portrayed the Mogwai and their evil alter egos in the Christmas-set horror film Gremlins.

The creatures, which become feral Gremlins if mystical rules are broken, were created using puppets and were brought to life by voice actors.

In a Sunday Instagram, Stellar Appearances wrote: “Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.

“Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world.

“Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”