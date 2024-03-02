What the papers say – March 2

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street speech warning about the threat of extremists dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times opt for the same picture of Mr Sunak delivering the speech as he said “democracy itself is a target” of the rising “poison” of extremists, also labelling George Galloway’s victory at the Rochdale by-election as “alarming”.

Democracy under threat is the theme of The Independent and The Guardian, which both also carry pictures from the Moscow funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Daily Express labels Mr Sunak’s remarks a “landmark speech” and echoes his words with the headline “We’ll beat this poison”.

The Daily Mail opts to lead on a comment article which applauds the “speech Britain needed to hear”.

Mr Sunak’s speech also features on the front of the iweekend, alongside a picture of Mr Galloway and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s apology to the people of Rochdale for opening the door for his victory.

The ongoing text message scandal surrounding Red Bill Formula One boss Christian Horner occupies the front of The Sun and Daily Mirror, which focuses on the “turmoil” of his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

The FT Weekend says Elon Musk has sued OpenAI for breach of contract.

And the Daily Star says a giant police horse is being used to keep the streets of Greater Manchester quiet.