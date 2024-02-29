What the papers say – February 29

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt planning to cut non dom tax status in the Budget.

The i also concentrates on the Budget, saying there will be no changes to the child benefits scheme, according to Mr Hunt, as he has “bigger priorities”.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Labour’s claims that the party will inherit the “worst economic challenge” the UK has faced since the Second World War if they oust the Conservatives at the next election.

The Daily Mail and The Times concentrate on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling police last night to get tougher on pro-Palestine protesters.

The Metro reports on the “bombshell ruling” for the Duke of Sussex as he lost a court case over his security detail, which was reduced after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The Guardian says more than 30 ultra-processed foods are prevalent in the UK diet, putting people at serious risk.

The Financial Times cites classified documents telling of Russia’s trigger-happy approach to taking up nuclear arms against other nations.

The Sun runs with a piece on Geri Halliwell’s husband, Red Bull Racing F1 boss Christian Horner, who has been cleared of wrongdoing over inappropriate behaviour.

And the Daily Star splashes with a message from Kellogg’s chief executive Gary Pilnick for families feeling the pinch to save money by eating cereal for dinner.