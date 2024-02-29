New charges brought linked to murder investigation after woman shot dead

New charges have been brought linked to the fatal shooting of a mother-of-two in Hackney, east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close on December 5 2023, and two others were also injured.

Enquiries into how she died are being carried out by murder detectives who have brought new charges in connection with their investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Tuesday, Elijah Sereki, 20, of Worsley Grove, E5, was charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to an alleged incident in Vine Close on October 1 2023.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent, possession of a bladed article and affray in relation to an alleged incident in Rendlesham Road on December 2 2023.

A 16-year-old boy, who was previously charged with Ms Gordon’s murder and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in Vine Close, has additionally been charged with the same offences as Sereki.

The two alleged incidents on October 1 and December 2 2023, are being investigated by detectives leading enquiries into the murder of Ms Gordon, the force added.

The youth will appear in custody before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 5 and Sereki will appear in custody before the Old Bailey on Friday March 8.