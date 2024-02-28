Sunak urged to use UK’s voice at UN to deliver ceasefire in Gaza

Rishi Sunak has been urged to use the UK’s voice on the UN security council to help deliver a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn warned “abstentionism is not leadership” as he criticised the UK Government for its repeated abstentions on previous votes.

He asked Mr Sunak if US President Joe Biden’s belief that a ceasefire may be forthcoming would compel the Government to change its position.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak said calling for an immediate ceasefire which risks a return to fighting within days or weeks is “not in anyone’s interest”, as he reiterated the need for an “immediate humanitarian pause”.

The UK abstained on the widely-supported UN security council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for a third time on February 20, leaving the vote 13-1 with the United States vetoing.

The on-going war in Gaza, that broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel, has seen more than 29,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s resulting military offensive.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says the vast majority of fatalities have been women and children.

Parliament last week descended into chaos when Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle decided to allow a Labour amendment to an SNP motion on a ceasefire in Gaza to go to a vote.

Mr Flynn hit out at the Government’s votes at the UN, telling Prime Minister’s Questions: “We’re now approaching five months since this conflict first began and in that time this House has equivocated and this Government, on three occasions at the United Nations, has abstained when it could have voted for a ceasefire.

“Abstentionism is not leadership.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister should this matter now come before the United Nations, with a ceasefire potentially in sight, will he use his Government’s vote in order to deliver that ceasefire?”

Mr Flynn also stated that the “horrors” in Gaza demand that the House of Commons calls for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

He earlier said: “Thirty thousand people dead, 70,000 injured, 1.5 million sheltering in Rafah, 300,000 living in what is considered to be feral conditions in northern Gaza and of course 100 hostages still tragically held by Hamas.

“It is the horror of those numbers that demands that this House have its say, just as it is the horror of those numbers that show that this House should demand an immediate ceasefire.”

Mr Sunak, in his replies, said: “We support the United States’ draft resolution that was discussed with colleagues at the United Nations last week, but just calling for an immediate full ceasefire now which collapses back into fighting within days or weeks, and indeed does not release hostages including British hostages, is not in anyone’s interest.

“We must work towards a permanent ceasefire and that starts with an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out.

“I agree with (Mr Flynn) about the suffering of the people in Gaza, and in this country we should be proud of everything we are doing to help them and provide them the life-saving aid that they deserve.”

The Prime Minister also said: “We welcome progress on a deal, as (Mr Flynn) said there has been progress, and urge everyone on all sides to seize the opportunity and I have been clear that we must seize the momentum from this terrible tragedy to find a lasting resolution to this conflict which delivers on the promise of a two-state solution and ensures that Israelis and Palestinians can live in dignity and security.”