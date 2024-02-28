Children’s hospital writes to families after concerns raised over former surgeon

Great Ormond Street Hospital has written to the families of all children treated by one of its former consultant orthopaedic surgeons after concerns were raised about his practice.

The trust has apologised for any “worry and uncertainty” the letters about the care provided by Yaser Jabbar may have caused.

Mr Jabbar, who no longer works at the hospital, is reported to be an expert in limb reconstruction but has not had a licence to practise medicine in the UK since January 8, according to the General Medical Council’s website.

One of the surgeon’s former patients, who is being represented by Hudgell Solicitors, has been told they will be updated on the review into Mr Jabbar’s practice in eight weeks.

The hospital trust said the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) were asked to review its paediatric orthopaedic service following concerns raised by family members and staff.

The RCS then raised concerns about Mr Jabbar, which the trust said are being taken “incredibly seriously” and will now be reviewed by independent experts from other paediatric hospitals.

The GMC’s website indicates the orthopaedic surgeon was made the subject of certain conditions on January 4 – which included having a clinical supervisor at all times and seeking approval from the GMC before beginning work in a non-NHS post or setting.

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street said: “Following concerns raised by family members and our staff, we asked the Royal College of Surgeons to review our paediatric orthopaedic service.

“To date as part of the review, the RCS has raised concerns around the practice of a surgeon who no longer works at the trust.

“We are taking these concerns incredibly seriously.

“We have written to all patients who may have been impacted, and a group of independent experts from other paediatric hospitals will review the care of all the patients the surgeon was involved in.

“We are sorry for the worry and uncertainty this may cause the families who are impacted.

“We are committed to learning from every single patient that we treat, and to being open and transparent with our families when care falls below the high standards we strive for.”

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: “We are currently supporting a former patient and investigating treatment provided to them by Mr Jabbar.

“They have been contacted directly by the trust to be informed of the review and assured that if any concerns are identified with regards to their own case, they will be informed as soon as possible.

“We imagine other patients will have been contacted today too.

“It is of course worrying when any review is launched into healthcare services after concerns are raised, particularly when those concerns are raised by surgeons themselves, and relate to the treatment of young children.”

Ms Murgatroyd continued: “However, in our work we too often see concerns over treatment ignored and not acted upon, so whilst this will be worrying for many people, we welcome the review.

“We also welcome the hospital’s commitment to ensuring the medical records of other patients are now independently reviewed to check the levels of treatment provided.

“It will be a situation we watch with interest and hopefully one from which the findings will be openly communicated with patients, and the wider public.”