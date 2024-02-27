Owners of Crooked House ordered to rebuild West Midlands pub destroyed by fire

The owners of the Crooked House pub have been ordered to rebuild the building “back to what it was” prior to the fire which destroyed it last year.

South Staffordshire Council announced that it had served an enforcement notice on the owners on Tuesday.

The owners have 30 days to appeal and the notice must be complied with within three years.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)

If work is not completed within the time limit, the local authority can prosecute for failure to comply with the notice, it added.

The historic West Midlands pub, in Himley, near Dudley, was demolished two days after it was gutted by a fire last August.

It was called the Crooked House because it leaned to one side as a result of land subsidence.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street welcomed the order for the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest pub, to be restored.

He posted on X: “Crooked House ordered to be rebuilt.

“An enforcement notice has been issued against the owners for its unlawful demolition.

“They have been ordered to rebuild the pub back to what it was before the fire – just as we’ve been lobbying for.

“Fantastic work from South Staffordshire Council.”