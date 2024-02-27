Archived CBeebies Bedtime Stories episodes get digital library on BBC iPlayer

CBeebies Bedtime Stories will increase its existing catalogue on BBC iPlayer in the form of a new digital library, the corporation has announced.

Across the years the programme has seen a number of famous faces read bedtime stories, including Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and the Princess of Wales.

A selection of episodes are already available on BBC iPlayer and a new digital library of archived episodes will become available from World Book Day on Thursday March 7.

Harry Styles read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street (Amanda Searle/BBC/PA)

The news comes as CBeebies Bedtime Stories launches an initiative to provide reading corners in libraries across the UK in partnership with the UK’s largest children’s reading charity, BookTrust.

At the launch event, Strictly Come Dancing star Carlos Gu performed a live reading at the Blackpool Central Library, joined by CBeebies’ characters Bluey and Dodge The Dog as well as poet Mike Garry and illustrator Ruth Hearson.

The children’s programme’s legacy reading corners will launch inside libraries in Leeds, Hartlepool, Sandwell, Leicester, Brent and Somerset.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories epitomises BBC Children’s & Education public service remit, to educate and entertain our youngest audiences by creating lasting memories, igniting children’s imaginations, and encouraging families reading together.

“The partnership with BookTrust will bring all the magic of CBeebies Bedtime Stories programme to libraries across the UK and with every episode now available on iPlayer for the first time ever everyone can find their favourite stories as well as discover brand new ones.”

Kate Winslet on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (Pete Dadds/BBC/PA)

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust, added: “We’re thrilled to team up with CBeebies to explore new ways to engage families with the free reading support on offer at their local library.

“This is a key pillar of our charity’s work to help more children get the wide-ranging benefits that come from a love of reading.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories first aired in 2002 and has seen a number of memorable episodes air since then, from Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis reading the first ever story in British sign language to Tim Peake becoming the first person to read a book from space.