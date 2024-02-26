Signalling fault sparks major rail disruption

Rail commuters faced major disruption on Monday morning due to a widespread signalling failure.

Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, which operate in south-east England, said shortly before 4am that “no trains will be running until further notice”.

Some routes reopened by 7am but others remain closed or have severe delays.

There are no Southern trains between Littlehampton and London Victoria, while services between Brighton and Chichester are heavily disrupted and reduced to an hourly timetable.

Thameslink is not running services between Cambridge and Brighton, while there is a reduced service at Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport.

Meanwhile, Great Western Railway and Elizabeth line services are disrupted by a landslip between Twyford and Reading, affecting routes to and from London Paddington.

Two out of four lines in the area have been taken out of use, and the capacity has been reduced on the remaining lines.