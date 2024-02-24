In Pictures: Two-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion commemorated

The second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been marked with church services, wreath-laying and demonstrations in the UK and Ireland.

Commemorations on Saturday in London began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair.

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Paper angels were hung from the cathedral balcony – one for each of the 528 Ukrainian children killed during the conflict, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Symbols of Ukraine, including sunflowers and the national colours of blue and yellow were worn by those marking the anniversary.

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

In Edinburgh, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf attended a wreath-laying service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Oksana Rybalchenko, centre, with her daughter Kateryna, left, and son Denys before a service to mark the second anniversary at the Scottish National War Memoria (Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Children join in a Stand With Ukraine Against Russian Aggression rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

In Dublin, thousands gathered outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street for a demonstration marking two years of conflict.

(Cillian Sherlock/PA)