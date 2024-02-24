Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Two-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion commemorated

The war began on February 24 2022 when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Published
Members of the congregation during the service to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the Scottish National War Memorial

The second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been marked with church services, wreath-laying and demonstrations in the UK and Ireland.

Commemorations on Saturday in London began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Paper angels were hung from the cathedral balcony – one for each of the 528 Ukrainian children killed during the conflict, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Symbols of Ukraine, including sunflowers and the national colours of blue and yellow were worn by those marking the anniversary.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

In Edinburgh, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf attended a wreath-laying service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Oksana Rybalchenko, centre, with her daughter Kateryna, left, and son Denys before a service to mark the second anniversary at the Scottish National War Memoria (Jane Barlow/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Children join in a Stand With Ukraine Against Russian Aggression rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

In Dublin, thousands gathered outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street for a demonstration marking two years of conflict.

People gather outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street, Dublin, to take part in a demonstration to mark the two year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(Cillian Sherlock/PA)
People gather outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street, Dublin, to take part in a demonstration to mark the two year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(Cillian Sherlock/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular