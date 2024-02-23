What the papers say – February 23

A new Brexit deal under the Labour party and fallout from the “chaos” in the House of Commons feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Friday.

The Independent reports on the “chaos” in the Commons, leading with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being “forced to deny” he threatened the Commons speaker after a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The i reports on EU officials who say a new Brexit deal on food and cars could be agreed with Labour.

The Guardian says seeing the same GP every visit improves health and “cuts workloads”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Ukrainian soldiers blaming a lack of supplies from Western countries for setbacks in the battlefields.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail ask why police did not stop an “antisemitic slur” being projected onto the Big Ben.

The Times says the Fundraising Regulator has started an investigation after the newspaper found people door-knocking for a well-known children’s charity had been taught “pressure-selling techniques”.

The Daily Mirror reports on Roger Clarke, who has spoken for the first time after he was jailed for smuggling £1 million worth of cocaine on a cruise ship.

The Metro leads with a story on “two years of lunacy” from Vladimir Putin as the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches.

The Sun runs with pictures of pop star Ellie Goulding, who is on holiday in Costa Rica.

The Financial Times reports on a “bumper earnings report” for Nvidia, which created a stock market rally.

And the Daily Star says it was “a bad day for mutts” as US President Joe Biden’s dog reportedly bit his secret service team 24 times in nine months.