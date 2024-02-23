Student who wrote ‘how to’ guide on weapons and bombs guilty of terror offences

A college student who wrote a “how to” guide on weapons and bombs dedicated to “misfits” and “social nobodies” has been found guilty terror offences.

Jacob Graham, 19, whose “idol” was US terrorist Theodore Kaczynski the “Unabomber”, also spoke of feeling wronged by his college and going on a “rampage”, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Bespectacled Graham, using the name “Destro the Destroyer”, recorded dozens of video messages from the back bedroom of his mother’s home where he lived in Norris Green, Liverpool, sending numerous manuals and giving instructions on weapons, explosives and poisons.

A student at Hugh Baird College in Bootle, he also blamed the Government for his “unsatisfactory” life, the court heard.

He was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of one count of the preparation of terrorist acts, four counts of possession of information for terrorist purposes and two of dissemination of a terrorist publication, between May 2022 and May 2023.

Graham was cleared of one count of preparation of terrorist acts, following the five week trial.

Jurors heard Graham was motivated by a hatred and contempt for the Government, whom he perceived as tyrannical and oppressive of those he termed “working class” people.

He acquired a large number of instructions needed to construct bombs, firearms and ammunition and sourced and obtained chemicals as well as a 3D printer.

He also carried out chemical experiments, the court heard.

After he was arrested on May 26 2023 police found a number of chemicals, each of which could be used as ingredients in various explosive mixtures, jurors heard.

Also found was a 3D printer, which had the potential to be used to print parts of home-made firearms, including the carbine, FGC-9 MKII.

Police also found an “online arsenal” of information on his computer devices, including on the manufacture of deadly weapons and explosives, many of which could be made at home with basic skills and using materials or ingredients that could be gotten hold of relatively easily.

He wrote a guide he titled the “Freedom Encyclopaedia” which was dedicated to “misfits, social nobodies, Anarchists, Terrorists (future and present) who wants to fight for freedom… against the Government”.

The guide, written between September and December 2022, goes on to explain in detail how to make weapons, explosives, fuses, pipe bombs, gunpowder, nail and car bombs.

The court heard Graham was not about to commit a terror attack but was preparing to act or assist others to commit terrorism.

Graham claimed his activities were merely “escapism and fantasy”.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on March 18.