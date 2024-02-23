Evacuation of homes near unexploded bomb ‘among largest since Second World War’

The evacuation of people living near to where an unexploded bomb was found in Plymouth is one of the largest of its kind since the Second World War, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called on Tuesday morning to St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area of Plymouth after the object, which is believed to date from the Second World War, was discovered in a garden.

Since then, a 300-metre cordon has been put in place around the site, affecting 1,219 properties and an estimated 3,250 people.

The MoD posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday: “One of the largest UK peacetime evacuation operations since WW2 is underway in Plymouth, where @BritishArmyand @RoyalNavy have been working round the clock to make safe a 500kg unexploded bomb.

“Personnel are working with @plymouthcc & emergency services to evacuate residents”