Youth convicted of manslaughter over stabbing of 17-year-old Khaled Saleh

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter after another teenager was stabbed to death.

The youth, who cannot legally be identified, was convicted over the stabbing of 17-year-old Khaled Saleh in Paddington Green, west London, in June last year.

The defendant was found not guilty of murder on Thursday after the jury deliberated for 18 hours and 48 minutes at the Old Bailey.

Police had been alerted at 1.41pm on June 19 2023 to reports of a stabbing and Khaled was found with stab wounds and died at the scene at 2.15pm despite medics’ efforts.

Judge Richard Foster adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report and remanded the defendant into custody.