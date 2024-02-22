Robin Windsor’s family thank fans for ‘outpouring of love and celebration’

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and celebration” for the professional dancer after his death at 44.

Windsor appeared on the main show between 2010 and 2013 and was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Tributes have flooded in for Windsor since news of his death broke on Tuesday.

Susanna Reid and Robin Windsor performing on Strictly Come Dancing for Children in Need (Guy Levy/BBC)

However, a statement from his family asked for “constant” speculation over his death to stop.

It said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Deborah Meaden and Robin Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

“We would ask that the constant media speculation stop.

“As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

He joined the cast of Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

Windsor also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, as well as appearing as a motivational speaker.

He most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

The Strictly Come Dancing team paid tribute to Windsor at the time, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

A statement added: “He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.”