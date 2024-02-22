Investigation into threat against DUP leader finds no criminal actions

An investigation into alleged threats made against DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has detected no criminal offences, the PSNI has said.

Sir Jeffrey told the Commons last month how he had been subjected to threats as he continued his negotiations with the UK Government over a deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP later confirmed the matter had been reported to the police.

A PSNI spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Inquiries were made, no offences were detected and the investigation has now concluded.”

Last month a DUP spokesperson said the party trusted those responsible for the threats “will be held accountable for their actions”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson recently ended his two-year boycott of the Stormont powersharing institutions (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sir Jeffrey revealed the threats during an impassioned Westminster speech shortly before his party ended its two-year boycott of the Stormont powersharing institutions.

He told the Commons: “And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened, threatened, by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven’t served our country.”

He added: “They are threatening people like me, who’s working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can support.

“Well I would just say this to those who stir up, and those who threaten: the provisional IRA attacked me in the past and it didn’t deflect me from the task that I have, and my colleagues have, to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland.”

The DUP has been approached for comment.