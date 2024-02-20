William to attend events which recognise ‘suffering’ caused by Gaza conflict

The Prince of Wales is to carry out royal events which “recognise the human suffering” caused by the war in the Middle East, subsequent conflict in Gaza and the global rise in antisemitism, Kensington Palace has said.

William will meet aid workers helping to provide humanitarian support in the region, hearing about the experiences of those on the ground, and separately join a synagogue discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism.

Kensington Palace said: “The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds.

“Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected.”

William was pictured chatting to 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai during his visit to Israel (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The October 7 raids by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with around 250 taken hostage.

Militants still hold around 130 hostages and a quarter of them are believed to be dead.

The war has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

There are fresh fears about an escalation in the conflict if Israeli forces move into Rafah, a city and major aid delivery point in southern Gaza.

The Arab Group chair this month, Tunisia’s UN ambassador Tarek Ladeb, told UN reporters last Wednesday that some 1.5 million Palestinians who sought safety in Rafah face a “catastrophic scenario” if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with a potential evacuation of civilians and military offensive in the area bordering Egypt.

In 2018 William undertook, on behalf of the Government, the first official trip by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Occupied West Bank.

During his visit he sat down for separate talks with Mr Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas.