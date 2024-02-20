Major ransomware site taken down in international law enforcement sting

A site used to sell the hacking software behind thousands of ransomware attacks has been taken down in an international law enforcement sting.

LockBit was used in a quarter of ransomware attacks last year and was described as the most prolific group of its kind in the past four years.

Thousands of victims were targeted internationally and more than 200 in the UK, including the Royal Mail and public service bodies including hospitals.

Another attack in September saw sensitive military information leaked when private security firm Zaun was targeted.

Director General of the National Crime Agency Graeme Biggar said: “We have hacked the hackers; taken control of their infrastructure, seized their source code, and obtained keys that will help victims decrypt their systems.

“As of today, LockBit are locked out. We have damaged the capability and most notably, the credibility of a group that depended on secrecy and anonymity.”

US authorities have charged five Russians in relation to LockBit, and two other suspects have been arrested in Poland and Ukraine.

Around 200 cryptocurrency accounts have also been frozen by investigators.