Two charged and will appear in court after London pro-Palestinian protest

Two people have been charged and will appear in court after a pro-Palestine demonstration in central London.

In total, 12 people were arrested for a string of alleged offences, including inciting racial hatred, suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation in relation to a placard and assaulting emergency workers.

Lucia Whittaker De Abrew, 34, of Arthur Street, Derby has been charged with failing to remove a face covering when required, while 48-year-old Martin Prady, of Birch Road, Martock, Somerset, is accused of obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

De Abrew will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on March 5 and Prady is due to attend Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on March 4.

Five of the arrested have been bailed, while the others face no further action, the Metropolitan Police said.

Tens of thousands are thought to have been at Saturday’s demonstration, with Scotland Yard saying the “overwhelming majority” were peaceful and acted lawfully.

Protesters met at the south of Park Lane, holding banners calling for a “ceasefire now” and chanting “free, free Palestine”, before congregating outside the Israeli embassy where speeches were made.