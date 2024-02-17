Labour will deal with Trump if he becomes president, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said that a Labour government would work with whoever becomes the next US president, amid questions about what a second Trump administration would mean for Nato and transatlantic ties.

The Labour leader on Saturday travelled to the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of global politicians in Germany, to stress his party’s commitment to Nato and defence.

His visit, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow defence secretary John Healey, is believed to be the first by a Labour leader since 2010.

Sir Keir, speaking to BBC News, was pressed on fears in some capitals that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could usher in an era of American isolationism.

It came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal to Western capitals, especially Washington, to ensure aid keeps flowing to Kyiv in the fight against Russia.

Sir Keir said: “One of the issues that everybody here in the Munich Security Conference is discussing is what the various elections across the globe will mean for security in the future.

“And I think there is a feeling that the challenge will enhance as we go forward, and that Europe needs to stand together and talk about the defence – not just now but for the future.

“Now, obviously, as you would expect, if we’re elected into government, we will deal with whoever the American people choose to be their president. But of course, we redouble our commitment to Nato.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m here in Munich, talking about the challenges not just of today but tomorrow and how the UK can play its full part in that.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has been among the senior politicians at the conference, with senior Tory MPs also in attendance.

Attendees have been left reeling at the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with US vice president Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz among those in attendance.

Mr Healey is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Nato officials, defence ministers and US senators as part of the visit, while Mr Lammy will be taking part in a panel discussion on Sunday.