Sir Chris Hoy diagnosed with cancer

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 47-year-old former track star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year and that he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding that it is “going really well” and he currently feels “fine”.

Writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”.

Sir Chris extended his “sincere gratitude” to medical professionals for their “amazing help and care.”

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh asked for privacy following the announcement.

He added: “While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.”