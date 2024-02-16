Harry set to discuss King’s health in US television interview

The Duke of Sussex is set to discuss his father the King’s health in a television interview in the US.

Harry has been interviewed for the first time since Charles postponed all public-facing duties because of his cancer diagnosis.

He is also due to talk about his life with the Duchess of Sussex and the Invictus Games during the broadcast, to be aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, flew to the UK last week to see the King.

He visited without Meghan and their children, less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

The interview comes after a week of announcements from Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, and the company will distribute her previous series.

Her Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before a lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.