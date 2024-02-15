Ukrainian refugee’s concern over lack of clarity about Homes for Ukraine visas

A Ukrainian refugee in the UK has expressed concern over potentially having to return to her war-torn country which is bombed daily if her visa is not extended.

Anna Tysovska arrived in the UK on March 31 2022 with her aunt and cousin from Kyiv – staying with a host family in Cornwall as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

They moved to their own home in London in August 2023 and, while Ms Tysovska said she is grateful for all the support given, she would like some clarity around “what happens next” as her visa nears expiration.

The 33-year-old said she was “one of the first” Ukrainians to receive the Homes for Ukraine visa, but faces uncertainty surrounding how much longer she can remain in the UK as it is set to expire in March 2025.

Ms Tysovska’s visa is set to expire in 2025 (Anna Tysovska/PA)

“I know there was recently a debate in Parliament about the scheme and we were promised that we would soon have some results about extending the visa, but it’s very complicated,” the 33-year-old told the PA news agency.

She said she would “of course want the Government to extend the visas”, especially since there are strict rules surrounding work visas.

Ms Tysovska added: “I know it’s distressing for a lot of Ukrainians here and no-one is talking about how some people may need to get work visas and you need to earn a high amount to get one.

“With the Homes for Ukraine visa, we are not trying to be demanding – we are very grateful for the support from the UK, but need some clarification on when it will expire and what happens next.”

She recently completed a Master’s degree in psychology at the University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, and is in the process of looking for work in that field, in the hope of helping Ukrainians deal with the trauma of the ongoing war.

Ms Tysovska said she hopes the UK Government will extend visas for Ukrainians who fled the war (Anna Tysovska/PA)

If her visa is not extended Ms Tysovska said these plans may not happen and added that she would not feel “safe” returning to Ukraine.

“It’s very complicated and hard to say I’m scared to go back to Ukraine as it’s my country, it’s my home, but of course I don’t want to be bombed by missiles,” she said.

“I went to visit Kyiv in the summer in July and it was a scary experience as there was a lot of bombing, but people there were also annoyed because this happens on a daily basis.”

With the number of visa holders arriving in the UK having fled the war in Ukraine topping 200,000, Ms Tysovska said she is “shocked” with how low the figure is, but it is also “very expected” given the ongoing war.

Comparing people in the UK’s reactions when Russia first launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and Ukrainians started fleeing, she said people displayed “horror on their faces” when hearing about what was happening in the country.

“Now, it seems they’re getting used to it,” Ms Tysovska added.

“I feel that support has reduced, but it’s a very natural thing, and they can’t focus on someone else’s war.

“When we first came here, what was happening in Ukraine was all over the press, but now it is in a small section or will not be on the covers.

“We are a resilient nation, but Russia have learnt lessons and are doing everything to win.”

As the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, she said she and her family hope to attend some marches to show their support to fellow Ukrainians.

“It’s very uniting and it’s our duty to do that, it’s the least we can do,” Ms Tysovska said.