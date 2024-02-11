Michael Gove promises end to no-fault evictions by next general election

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has insisted the Government will ban no-fault evictions before the general election later this year.

The Government first vowed to end these section 21 evictions – where a tenant can be evicted without reason – in 2019, but long-awaited rental reforms have not yet been passed.

New figures this week showed a steep rise in repossessions after no-fault eviction orders in England, increasing by 49% last year.

Mr Gove told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that the Renters (Reform) Bill currently going through Parliament “ends section 21”.

However, the Government last year said the abolition would not come in until reforms in the court system to ensure it is also a fair process for landlords.

This led to accusations ministers were deprioritising the issue, while charities and campaigners have demanded urgency on fulfilment of the pledge to ban section 21 no-fault evictions.

Asked whether the practice will have ended by the time of a national vote, Mr Gove said: “We will have outlawed it and we will put the money into the courts in order to ensure that they can enforce it.”

The Cabinet minister said it is important to deal with the “abuse” of no-fault evictions.

“There are a small minority of unscrupulous landlords who use the threat of eviction either to jack up rents or to silence people who are complaining about the quality of their homes,” he said.

Labour complained this week that the report stage of the Bill “was promised by early February, but it’s nowhere to be seen,” as Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt made no mention of the legislation when outlining business in Parliament.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said on Sunday: “It is shocking that this Conservative Government has repeatedly chosen to delay their promised ban on no fault evictions.

“Michael Gove’s words will ring hollow for those who have waited for so long for this urgently needed reform.

“This Government has turned a blind eye to the housing crisis in this country, 16 housing ministers later, people are still facing the same problems.

“Renters shouldn’t have to face losing their homes through no fault of their own any longer. Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove must stick to their promise before more and more families get caught up in these devastating consequences.”