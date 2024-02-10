Yellow weather warning for snow across north of Scotland

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued in the north of Scotland.

The warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday and will cover most of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The Met Office has told residents there could be a small chance of power cuts, and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

Some rural communities could be cut off and there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Weather warning for snow February 9-10 2024 (PA Graphics)

The forecaster has also warned of a chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Warnings south of the border have expired, but there are still 90 flood warnings and 306 alerts in place across England, with nine flood alerts and 10 warnings in Scotland.

Despite the weather warning, train operator ScotRail has confirmed on social media that most services will be running on Saturday, with the exception of routes where there are planned engineering works.

Services have also been affected on the North West Highland line.

Ferry operator Calmac has announced a number of delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather.

The company advised its passengers to check the status of routes on its website ahead of travelling.

There are disruptions on trains across the UK, and passengers are urged to check journeys ahead of travel.

Dozens of schools were closed on Thursday in northern England and North Wales and travel disruption was reported throughout the day as amber weather warnings were issued.

It comes after 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, on Thursday, and 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Harbertonford, south Devon, almost half the average for the area in February.