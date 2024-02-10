Pilot airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes into garden

A pilot has been airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed into a garden in Anglesey, North Wales.

The plane crashed into the back garden of a house in Bodffordd, near Llangefni, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Steve Davies, who lives next door, told the PA news agency he heard a noise “like an engine misfiring and cutting out” followed by “a sound like trees getting hit then a loud bang”.

“I didn’t know it was a light aircraft crashing until my neighbour came over asking if I saw anything,” he said.

A view of the plane in the garden in Anglesey (Steve Davies/PA)

“At that point police and fire service were on the way.”

Mr Davies said he is “fine” now, adding he was thankful for how quickly emergency services responded to the incident.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“At 1.44pm today (10 February) we received reports of a light aircraft crashing close to a residential area in Bodffordd, near Llangefni,” the statement said.

“We attended the location, along with North Wales Police officers and ambulance crews.

“The male pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and he was subsequently conveyed to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“No other injuries were reported from the scene.”