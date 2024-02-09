World’s tallest Lego minifigure unveiled at Legoland Windsor Resort

The world’s tallest Lego minifigure has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor Resort, with creators saying she will be someone children can literally “look up to”.

Standing at 30ft tall and weighing over six tonnes, the figure called Roxie will be visible across the park.

Roxie, sporting a colourful racing suit, serves as the mascot for the resort’s new Minifigure Speedway rollercoaster, which has a dual-track layout and opens in Easter.

Model makers spent three days piecing the figure together and said seeing the idea for her become a reality is a “dream come true”.

The figure stands at 30ft tall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hannah ‘Phiz’ Phizacklea, lead creative on Minifigure Speedway at Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “The unveiling of Roxie as the world’s tallest Lego minifigure is a dream come true for me.

“Growing up playing with Lego and visiting the park, it feels very special to have been part of the team that dreamed up an authentic Lego character.”

“Roxie is a strong female role model, and it was important we created an iconic character that children can look up to – literally!”

The figure called Roxie has a colourful racing suit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Minifigure Speedway brings a real thrill element to the park especially for older kids who will love the competitiveness of racing against each other as one of the All Stars or Legends.”

Helen Bull, divisional director at the Legoland Windsor Resort, added the whole team “can’t wait for everyone to see her”.

With the potential to reach speeds of up to 56km/h, the rollercoaster is set to impress even the most daring of thrill seekers.

Tickets to Legoland Windsor start from £35 per person and are free for children under 90cm, and more information ca be found on this link: www.legoland.co.uk