Tory MSP stands down from Holyrood to take up position at Scotland Office

A Tory MSP has swapped the Scottish Parliament for the House of Lords to take up a position within the Scotland Office.

Lord Donald Cameron has served as a list MSP for the Highlands and Islands region since 2016.

He will become a parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Scotland Office.

The King approved the appointment on Friday and conferred a life peerage on Lord Cameron.

Lord Cameron said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as a UK Government minister and to the House of Lords.

“As part of the Scotland Office team I look forward to continuing our work representing Scotland at the heart of Whitehall, upholding the devolution settlement, and ensuring Scotland continues to benefit from the UK Government’s ambitious levelling up agenda.”

Lord Cameron was an advocate, passing the bar in 2005.

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, said: “I welcome Donald Cameron’s appointment at the Scotland Office.

“He is a talented lawyer as well as an experienced parliamentarian. I know Donald will do a great job helping us to deliver on the priorities of people in Scotland.”